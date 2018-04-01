Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Masters

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Masters Tournament? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

Anyway, from picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid at Augusta National Golf Club, here are some options our experts feel you should consider:

Geoff Shackelford

Justin Rose. After losing in a playoff last year to Sergio Garcia, has played sparingly but when he does show up, almost always contends. Loves Augusta and should have been the champion last year but for one bad swing in the playoff on a hole where it does not take much to misfire. Veteran presence, smart caddie, length off the tee and improved putting this year make him the man to beat. Also like: Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas. Phil’s iron play is back to go with his ridiculous short game. Tiger is Tiger and can break par at Augusta National blindfolded. Sergio is in a great place and has continued his fine play despite changing equipment. Bubba seems to be playing better than ever. Thomas is the best player in the world right now and after two Masters starts, is ready to take his Augusta game to another level.

Eamon Lynch

Projected champion: Rory McIlroy. This is the first time he’ll arrive at Augusta National with as much belief in his putting as he’s accustomed to with the rest of his game. The confidence from Bay Hill will carry over.

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Justin Rose. A year after losing in a playoff to Sergio Garcia, Rose will finally get his green jacket. He hasn’t missed a cut in 12 career trips to Augusta National, and has finished runner-up twice in the past three Masters. He also owns five top-10s among 10 top-25 finishes here and is coming off a third-place finish at Bay Hill and T-5 at Valspar. I firmly believe that this is his year.

Kevin Casey

Projected champion: Jason Day. To me, this course is a perfect fit for Day. The long, high-ball hitter and great putter most feel is a model for Augusta? That fits Day to the extreme. And he enters the week having posted a win and a runner-up this season already. After going T-2 and third in 2011 and 2013, respectively, at Augusta, he’s only posted one top 10 since. Still, his worst finish (aside from a WD) is T-28. He’s never lost his comfort at this layout, and it only feels like a matter of time before another bout of contention arises here. This week seems primed for that, and this time he turns it into a win.

