AUGUSTA, Ga. — With a spacious and extraordinary new facility, the best merchandisers in golf did not rest on their laurels. In no particular order just some of the coolest and classiest keepers available from the 2018 Masters.

Masters Founders Circle belt by Vineyard Vines ($58) — No worries about trying to coordinate this belt with your shoes, unless someone makes a pair depicting the Founders Circle. Fun, vibrant and a total billboard to announce you attended the toughest ticket in sports.

Signs By The Sea (Prices Vary) — Old standbys and several new additions to this always-popular man-cave friendly collection will be popular this year, with the standout a $70 bottle opening “grinyel” with a hand-painted sunset image and rusted opener.

Women’s Quarter-zip ($89) — The Masters collection’s best pullover or sweater in a performance fabric? The women’s Masters-emblazened white pullover is sporty and perfect for golf or just going out to run a few errands. Just be ready to ask, where did you get that?

Catstudio Gear ($25 dish towel, $35 glass set, $195 limited edition numbered framed art) — The best addition to Masters merchandise in recent years has been updated with a new design from Catstudio that can still be found framed, on the best dish towels for a golfer and the amazing sweat-free, character-rich, unbreakable cocktail classes. The new design highlights the club’s cabins, founders, monuments and Fruitlands Nursery past.

Playing Cards ($12) — What better way to distract your opponents than with the best playing card design yet, complete with various club landmarks in stylish fonts.

Golf Course Images ($100) And Limited Edition Cooperstown Bear ($200) — While the grown-ups will love Miller and Brown’s best and mostly never-before-seen images of Augusta National, the kids will certainly love the annual stuffed animals for sale by the exits. But for the parents looking to score extra points, the Cooperstown bear in plaid jacket and Masters green tie is limited to 150 and beyond bold.

1934 Collection baseball hat ($34) — If early sales were any indication, the club’s unveiling of its 1934 collection to the patron sales options will be a hit, with the green and beige baseball style hat flying off the shelves.

Botanicals! (Assorted Prices) — The collection is highlighting the Fruitlands Nursery past more than ever, with amazing candles, card collectors, day calendars and even a watercolor depicting the 18 flowers used for hole names. If you’re looking for class gifts and timeless remembrances of your Masters visit, or you just like your botanicals, these are the gifts to purchase.

Mugs ($15) — With designs of all kinds, the club has introduced another watercolor-themed mug this year, with Amen Corner added to the Founder circle and other assorted, colors, designs and patterns.

1934 Collection Men’s Hooded Pullover ($75) — Not only is the grey design with Masters logos absurdly cool for the algorithm writer in your life, the super-soft cotton blend takes this to another level. Check out the retro-style shirts behind it too, they go for $88 for solids and $98 for stripes.

Garden Gnome ($35) — Do we need to tell you this is cool and a great value? Look at him!

Green beach bag ($16) — Sturdy handles, Masters green and iconic monuments, what’s not to love?