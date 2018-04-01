European Tour power rankings - April 2-8

Here are the Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of April 2-8, 2018:
10. Ian Poulter
Mr. Clutch wins his first PGA Tour stroke-play event and books Masters spot. Outstanding!
9. Tyrrell Hatton
Missed cut in his Masters debut last year. It surely won’t happen this year
8. Paul Casey
Top-6s in last three Masters means he’s a genuine contender for his first major.
7. Sergio Garcia
Can he join Nicklaus, Faldo and Woods by defending Masters title?
6. Henrik Stenson
Sixth place in Houston gives him good vibes about adding Masters to 2016 British Open title.
5. Alex Noren
Has been close to first PGA Tour victory. It could come this week at Augusta.
4. Jon Rahm:
Finished 27th in Masters debut last year. He surely has to do better this week
3. Tommy Fleetwood
Expect him to prove why he’s European No. 1 by contending at Augusta.
2. Justin Rose
Came close to a green jacket last year. Will he slip it over his shoulders this week?
1. Rory McIlroy
Will he join the career Grand Slam club this week by winning his first major since 2014?
