European Tour power rankings - April 2-8

Here are the Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of April 2-8, 2018:

10. Ian Poulter

Mr. Clutch wins his first PGA Tour stroke-play event and books Masters spot. Outstanding!

9. Tyrrell Hatton

Missed cut in his Masters debut last year. It surely won’t happen this year

8. Paul Casey

Top-6s in last three Masters means he’s a genuine contender for his first major.

7. Sergio Garcia

Can he join Nicklaus, Faldo and Woods by defending Masters title?

6. Henrik Stenson

Sixth place in Houston gives him good vibes about adding Masters to 2016 British Open title.

5. Alex Noren

Has been close to first PGA Tour victory. It could come this week at Augusta.

4. Jon Rahm:

Finished 27th in Masters debut last year. He surely has to do better this week

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Expect him to prove why he’s European No. 1 by contending at Augusta.

2. Justin Rose

Came close to a green jacket last year. Will he slip it over his shoulders this week?

1. Rory McIlroy

Will he join the career Grand Slam club this week by winning his first major since 2014?