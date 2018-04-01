Golf Life: Fred Couples near completion of new Cabo course

Fred Couples hasn’t played tournament golf since the PGA Tour Champions visited Hawaii in January, when, he said, “I literally crawled around the place.” His chronically aching back has prevented him from practicing much the past two months. But that won’t stop him from competing this week in the Masters, at which he finished T-18 in 2017.

“I’m very capable of playing (Augusta National) well, even at this age (58),” Couples said. “But I’ll be honest, I’m nervous about getting there. My body is just not holding up very well. But come hell or high water, I’m going to be at Augusta and I’m going to play. You can bet on that.”

While Couples is frustrated with his back and his game, he’s much more upbeat about Twin Dolphin, a golf course on which he and architect Todd Eckenrode are collaborating in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The course, scheduled to open in late 2018, anchors a new residential and resort community on the corridor connecting the towns of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. The community includes the Montage Los Cabos, a high-end resort scheduled to open in May.

Los Cabos, already one of Mexico’s top vacation destinations, is undergoing a building boom, with several resorts and golf courses scheduled to open over the next two years.

“It’s just shocking how busy it is from a construction standpoint,” Eckenrode said. “There’s a tremendous amount of activity with (new) hotels. It’s shockingly hard to find equipment down there because there’s so much growth going on.”

Course entirely on the hillside

In the face of so much competition, Eckenrode said a lot of thought was given to how to differentiate Twin Dolphin from other courses in the area. Rather than trying to squeeze a hole or two into a narrow corridor near the ocean, the decision was made to route the course entirely on the hillside just to the north of the seaside highway, creating a core golf experience. Couples said the effect was to create sweeping ocean views no matter where you are on the course.

“There are views of the ocean on every shot except for a par 3 where you shoot down into an arroyo,” Couples said. “When you’re down there putting, it’s like you’re in a cave. But every other shot you see the ocean. It’s pretty spectacular.”

The land rises quickly from the ocean in Los Cabos, and that will create about 300 feet of elevation change from the highest point, on the 14th tee, to the low point near the Montage.

‘Let’s make it like God left it here.’

In shaping the course, Couples and Eckenrode said they were guided by two principles. First, don’t move around a lot of dirt – or as Couples put it, “Let’s make it like God left it here.”

They also decided to let the arroyos, the dominant features on the land, help guide the routing and design strategy.

“We play over them diagonally, we play over them more directly on some holes, we play alongside them on some holes, and there are three holes where we play in them, through the valley,” Eckenrode said. “The intent is, the arroyos are the best, most natural, memorable feature of the land up there aside from the big ocean views.”

Despite having been a world-class player for the past 40 years, Couples has embraced the industry trend toward building more playable courses. He said he wants Twin Dolphin to be a place where he can bring his buddies who are mid-handicappers, and everybody can have a good time.

Couples said he has visited Los Cabos off and on for more than two decades, after being introduced to it by Blaine McCallister, his college teammate and former PGA Tour pro. The opening of Twin Dolphin and the Montage will only provide more incentives to return.

“One of the key things is, I’ve built courses in several places, but this is a course in a place where I’m going to go a lot and play,” Couples said. “And not because I built it, but just because I want to be there and play. I will be there a lot.”

