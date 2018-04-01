Here are the Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of April 2-8, 2018:

20. Henrik Stenson

Regaining momentum on Tour with solo fourth in Orlando and T-6 in Houston. Still hasn’t quite figured out Augusta National.

19. Hideki Matsuyama

His injured wrist is feeling much better, but he’s also looked rusty in his two starts leading into the Masters.

18. Patton Kizzire

A two-time winner this season, but hasn’t been sharp of late as he prepares for his Masters debut.

17. Tommy Fleetwood

Hasn’t really found his groove since solo fourth at Honda, but a popular sleeper pick at Augusta National.

16. Patrick Cantlay

Shriners Open winner returns to Augusta National this week for the first time since he was low amateur in 2012.

15. Rickie Fowler

Contended through 36 holes in Houston before shooting 73-73 on the weekend. Enters year’s first major without a top-10 since Kapalua.

14. Rory McIlroy

Has the career Grand Slam in his sights this week, and he’s one of the Masters favorites thanks to his impressive victory at Bay Hill.

13. Brian Harman

Still the Tour leader in top-5s and he’ll try to win one for the shorter hitters this week in Augusta.

12. Jordan Spieth

Still not rolling his rock great, but he’ll enter the Masters coming off a T-3 finish in Houston, where he closed in 66.

11. Paul Casey

Englishman won Valspar last month and has finished in the top 6 in three consecutive trips to Augusta.

10. Bubba Watson

A two-time Masters champion and two-time winner this year (Genesis, WGC-Dell Match Play), Bubba is back.

9. Tiger Woods

Has done nothing but impress in his latest return (three top-12s in five starts), and he’s very capable of capturing a fifth green jacket.

8. Jon Rahm

Without top-10 since placing second at Kapalua and winning the CareerBuilder. But he also hasn’t finished worse than T-29 in a stroke-play event this year.

7. Alex Noren

Missed the cut in his Masters debut last year, but already has notched three top-3 finishes on Tour this year.

6. Sergio Garcia

Defending Masters champion will begin his title defense with three straight top-10s on Tour to his credit.

5. Jason Day

Confidence is back up after his win at Farmers and T-2 at Pebble Beach, and he has the game to win the Masters eventually.

4. Justin Rose

His week in Houston started promising, but he slipped to T-52. Has finished second twice in the last three Masters.

3. Phil Mickelson

Three-time Masters champ arrives at Augusta National riding a recent win in Mexico, his best form in years and a T-24 in Houston.

2. Dustin Johnson

World No. 1 had a week off to shake his 0-3 showing at the match play. Returns to the Masters a year after he withdrew with a freak back injury.

1. Justin Thomas

Has another shot to overtake DJ as No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking this week in Augusta.