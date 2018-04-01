The Forecaddie: New merchandise and patron entry only makes Masters better

The Forecaddie got a glimpse of the new main Masters merchandise center and to call it “state of the art” really undersells the grandeur of the new Georgian mansion-style structure.

Besides doubling the size of the previous building over a 20-week construction period, the building and accompanying bag check/UPS facility suggests Augusta National has decided that having the best experience in all of sports wasn’t good enough.

For starters, waiting in line will be a tradition unlike any other, with huge images educating the patrons on various initiatives of the club, all in a climate-controlled maze that will come in handy during rain, wind and heat. Another room just off the entrance offers wall-to-wall LED screens that will become a favorite for taking photos Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (when cameras are permitted).

The Man Out Front knows you really just want to hear all about the shopping, and the entire experience is nothing short of spectacular in scope and scale.

As demonstrated during Sunday’s Drive, Chip and Putt, the days of feeling like you’re on a New York subway aren’t entirely gone, as frantic shoppers still will clip you now and then. Overall, however, the combination of high ceilings, recessed lighting and wainscoting gone-wild will only make it easier to splurge. Having an even better selection of gear, including the club’s retro 1934 line that has not previously been available to the patrons, is a major bonus.

If the grand new shopping experience is a little claustrophobic for you, not to worry. Chairman Emeritus Billy Payne’s final project has also been unveiled: a new patron entrance, complete with subterranean concessions, added outdoor eating and oak-covered chilling spots.

Expanded and modernized restrooms, the combination of azaleas, modern amenities and the same old ridiculously low food prices create an entry unmatched in the world of sports.

A few images: