> THE FORECADDIE
Ariya Jutanugarn makes good on caddie promise to Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Nichols)
> BY THE NUMBERS
Momentum heading into Masters may be overrated (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA: Masterful performance sends Ian Poulter from Houston to Augusta (Kilbridge)
LPGA: Inbee Park, Pernilla Lindberg take ANA Inspiration (right) playoff into Monday (Nichols)
WEB.COM TOUR: Sam Burns captures Savannah Golf Championship (Kilbridge)
> GOLF LIFE
Fred Couples near completion of new Cabo course (Kaufmann)
> HOT STUFF
Best merchandise at the 2018 Masters (Shackelford)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Henrik Stenson
19. Hideki Matsuyama
18. Patton Kizzire
17. Tommy Fleetwood
16. Patrick Cantlay
European Tour
10. Ian Poulter
9. Tyrrell Hatton
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Q&A with Mark O’Meara on what might be his last Masters (Shackelford)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Amy Olson finds slice of heaven on Easter at ANA Inspiration (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
British Am champion Harry Ellis faces tall task at Masters (Tait)
> MEDIA
Fresh look from Golf Channel at Houston (Kaufmann)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Falling just short at Masters? Tom Kite can relate to Rory McIlroy (Lynch)
> LAST WEEK
