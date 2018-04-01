Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

April 2, 2018

HUMBLE, TX - APRIL 01: Ian Poulter of England celebrates after winning the Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on the first playoff hole on April 1, 2018 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images) Josh Hedges/Getty Images

April 2, 2018

Digital Edition

April 2, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand loosens up on the first tee during the final round of the Mobile Bay LPGA Classic golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Ala., Sunday, May 19, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Ariya Jutanugarn makes good on caddie promise to Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Nichols)

> BY THE NUMBERS

Mar 29, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Phil Mickelson of the United States sets up his putt on the tenth green during first round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Momentum heading into Masters may be overrated (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - APRIL 01: Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden and Inbee Park of South Korea on the 18th green the fourth hole of the sudden death play-off. Play was suspended at the conclusion of this hole during the final round of the 2018 ANA Inspiration on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the Mission Hills CC on April 1, 2018 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

PGA: Masterful performance sends Ian Poulter from Houston to Augusta (Kilbridge)

LPGA: Inbee Park, Pernilla Lindberg take ANA Inspiration (right) playoff into Monday (Nichols)

WEB.COM TOUR: Sam Burns captures Savannah Golf Championship (Kilbridge)

> GOLF LIFE

Fred Couples near completion of new Cabo course (Kaufmann)

> HOT STUFF

Masters Merchandise (Golfweek/Geoff Shackelford) 

Best merchandise at the 2018 Masters (Shackelford)

> POWER RANKINGS

Tiger Woods

PGA Tour

20. Henrik Stenson

19. Hideki Matsuyama

18. Patton Kizzire

17. Tommy Fleetwood

16. Patrick Cantlay

15-1. Click here

Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Ian Poulter of England holds the Houston Open trophy after winning in a playoff during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

European Tour

10. Ian Poulter

9. Tyrrell Hatton

8-1. Click here

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

Mark O'Meara receives the traditional Green Jacket from Tiger Woods after winning the 1998 Masters in Augusta, Ga., Sunday, April 12, 1988. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Q&A with Mark O’Meara on what might be his last Masters (Shackelford)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - MARCH 31: Amy Olson of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making a birdie putt on the par 4, first hole during the third round of the 2018 ANA Inspiration on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club on March 31, 2018 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Amy Olson finds slice of heaven on Easter at ANA Inspiration (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

SANDWICH, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Harry Ellis of Meon Valley celebrates winning his semi final match against Luca Cianchetti of Italy during Day 5 of The Amateur Championship at Royal St. George on June 23, 2017 in Sandwich, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

British Am champion Harry Ellis faces tall task at Masters (Tait)

> MEDIA

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 14: A NBC Golf Channel camera operator is seen during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Fresh look from Golf Channel at Houston (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

A happy Tom Kite after his birdie on seventh hole during final round Masters play at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Sunday, April 13, 1997. (AP Photo/Curtis Compton )

Falling just short at Masters? Tom Kite can relate to Rory McIlroy (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Sergio Garcia 2017 Masters

(Image credits: The Forecaddie: AP Photo/Dave Martin; By The Numbers: John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports; Around The Tours: David Cannon/Getty Images; Golf Life: Twin Dolphin Resort; Hot Stuff: Geoff Shackelford/Golfweek; Power Rankings: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports (Woods); John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports (Poulter); PGA Perspective: Ed Reinke/Associated Press (1998); LPGA Perspective: David Cannon/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Tony Marshall/Getty Images); Media: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Curtis Compton/Associated Press; Above: Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)

The world returns to Augusta

> LAST WEEK

MISMATCH

Mar 25, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Bubba Watson of the United States tees off on number 8 playing against Kevin Kisner of the United States during the final round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

(Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports)

MORE:  Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters

, , , , , , , , , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home