Stacy Revere/Getty Images

WATCH Ian Poulter drain clutch birdie putt to force playoff in eventual win

Yeah, Ian Poulter certainly didn’t fight boredom in his battle to reach the Masters.

A week after being erroneously told he was in the field for the season’s first major and then agonizingly missing out, it looked like more heartbreak was coming.

Poulter held a three-shot lead over Beau Hossler with seven holes to play Sunday at the Houston Open, and a win would seal Poulter a Masters spot. But Hossler poured in four straight birdies to take the outright lead. Poulter needed a 20-footer for birdie at the 72nd hole to force a playoff and avoid elimination for his Masters chances.

And oh did he step up. Poulter buried the putt and let out some fantastic emotion.

What a moment for the 42-year-old!

He would close out the win with a par on the first extra hole. His six-year win drought was gone, as were his fears about not making the cut for Augusta. The victory sealed him a spot for the Masters.

What drama for Poulter on Sunday and over the past week. He now brings this surge of energy to the year’s first major.

