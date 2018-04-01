Professional golf schedule - April 2-8

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of April 2-8, 2018:
PGA Tour
What: Masters Tournament
When: April 5-8
Where: Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
Yeah, Ian Poulter certainly didn’t fight boredom in his battle to reach the Masters. A week after being erroneously told he was in (…)
The clubs Ian Poulter used to win the 2018 Houston Open: DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 60 (…)
Mark O’Meara became one of a small group to accomplish every golfer’s dream: sink a Masters-winning birdie putt on the final (…)
Here is a recap of the final round of the Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston: WINNER: Ian Poulter is in the (…)
Any golfer who received mail in late December from the Augusta National Golf Club, inviting him to take part in the 2018 Masters, (…)
Fred Couples hasn’t played tournament golf since the PGA Tour Champions visited Hawaii in January, when, he said, “I literally (…)
Each time Rory McIlroy arrives at Augusta National, the burden of expectation is a little heavier. It’s been that way since 2011, when (…)
Last year Ariya Jutanugarn told Kiradech Aphibarnrat that if he qualified for the Masters, she had dibs on carrying his bag in the Par (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. — With a spacious and extraordinary new facility, the best merchandisers in golf did not rest on their laurels. In no (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – If you’re going to go past parallel, you might as well top John Daly. The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals took (…)
