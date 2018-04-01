Digital Edition
Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

Houston Open

GC of Houston, Humble, Texas, March 29-April 1

Winner: Ian Poulter | Full results, earnings

LPGA

ANA Inspiration

Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore Tournament), Rancho Mirage, Calif., March 29-April 1

Winner: TBD (Playoff between Inbee Park, Pernilla Lindberg heading to Monday finish)

Other pro tours

College men

3M Augusta Invitational

Augusta, Ga., March 31-April 1

Winner: Illinois | Full results

The Goodwin

TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, Calif., March 29-31

Winner: Oklahoma | Full results

D.A. Weibring Intercollegiate

Weibring GC, Normal, Ill., March 31-April 1

Winner: Duke | Full results

Oregon Duck Invitational

Eugene (Ore.) CC, March 26-27

Winner: Oregon, Liberty | Full results

Hootie Intercollegiate

Bulls Bay, Charleston, S.C., March 25-27

Winner: Ole Miss | Full results

Seahawk Intercollegiate

CC of Landfall, Wilmington, N.C., March 25-26

Winner: North Carolina-Wilmington | Full results

Lake Charles Invitational

The CC at the Golden Nugget, Lakes Charles, La., March 26-27

Winner: Louisiana | Full results

College women

SDSU’s March Mayhem

The Farms GC, San Diego, Calif., March 26-28

Winner: USC | Full results

Henssler Financial Intercollegiate

Pinetree CC, Kennesaw, Ga., March 26-27

Winner: Kent State | Full results

Anuenue Spring Break Classic

The Bay Course, Kapalua, Hawaii, March 26-28

Winner: Louisville | Full results

Standings

Money leaders

Rankings

