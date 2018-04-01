Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
Houston Open
GC of Houston, Humble, Texas, March 29-April 1
Winner: Ian Poulter | Full results, earnings
LPGA
ANA Inspiration
Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore Tournament), Rancho Mirage, Calif., March 29-April 1
Winner: TBD (Playoff between Inbee Park, Pernilla Lindberg heading to Monday finish)
• • •
Other pro tours
• • •
College men
3M Augusta Invitational
Augusta, Ga., March 31-April 1
Winner: Illinois | Full results
The Goodwin
TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, Calif., March 29-31
Winner: Oklahoma | Full results
D.A. Weibring Intercollegiate
Weibring GC, Normal, Ill., March 31-April 1
Winner: Duke | Full results
Oregon Duck Invitational
Eugene (Ore.) CC, March 26-27
Winner: Oregon, Liberty | Full results
Hootie Intercollegiate
Bulls Bay, Charleston, S.C., March 25-27
Winner: Ole Miss | Full results
Seahawk Intercollegiate
CC of Landfall, Wilmington, N.C., March 25-26
Winner: North Carolina-Wilmington | Full results
Lake Charles Invitational
The CC at the Golden Nugget, Lakes Charles, La., March 26-27
Winner: Louisiana | Full results
• • •
College women
SDSU’s March Mayhem
The Farms GC, San Diego, Calif., March 26-28
Winner: USC | Full results
Henssler Financial Intercollegiate
Pinetree CC, Kennesaw, Ga., March 26-27
Winner: Kent State | Full results
Anuenue Spring Break Classic
The Bay Course, Kapalua, Hawaii, March 26-28
Winner: Louisville | Full results
• • •
Standings
• • •
Money leaders
• • •
Comments