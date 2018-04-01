Digital Edition
Web.com Tour recap: Sam Burns captures Savannah Golf Championship

Sam Burns tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 16, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Here is a recap of the Web.com Tour 2018 Savannah Golf Championship, won by Sam Burns Sunday at Landings Club, Savannah, Ga.

Winner: Sam Burns

Money: $99,000

Score: 21-under 267

Buzz: Burns birdied his final three holes and shot 30 on the back nine to score his first professional victory in memorable fashion. The 21-year-old turned in a bogey-free card in the final round and shot 7-under 65 for the third consecutive day. … Roberto Castro was runner-up at 20 under. Scott Langley and Justin Hueber finished T-3 at 17 under. … Burns finished T-8 at the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic in February and shot 2-under 68 in the final round, in which he was paired with Tiger Woods. He was T-12 in his next start at the Valspar Championship and played well at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before falling to T-49 with a final-round 77. … Burns was making just his fifth career Web.com Tour start in Savannah. He finished T-2 at the Club Colombia Championship last month.

