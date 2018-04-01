Here is a recap of the Web.com Tour 2018 Savannah Golf Championship, won by Sam Burns Sunday at Landings Club, Savannah, Ga.

Winner: Sam Burns

Money: $99,000

Score: 21-under 267

Buzz: Burns birdied his final three holes and shot 30 on the back nine to score his first professional victory in memorable fashion. The 21-year-old turned in a bogey-free card in the final round and shot 7-under 65 for the third consecutive day. … Roberto Castro was runner-up at 20 under. Scott Langley and Justin Hueber finished T-3 at 17 under. … Burns finished T-8 at the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic in February and shot 2-under 68 in the final round, in which he was paired with Tiger Woods. He was T-12 in his next start at the Valspar Championship and played well at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before falling to T-49 with a final-round 77. … Burns was making just his fifth career Web.com Tour start in Savannah. He finished T-2 at the Club Colombia Championship last month.