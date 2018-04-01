Winner’s Bag: Ian Poulter, Houston Open

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
The clubs Ian Poulter used to win the 2018 Houston Open:

DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees), with Matrix Ozik TPHDe 7X shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 816H2 (21 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green ATX85H TX shaft

IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 718 AP2 (5-PW), with Project X LZ 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot XG #7

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

