Winner’s Bag: Ian Poulter, Houston Open

The clubs Ian Poulter used to win the 2018 Houston Open:
DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees), with Matrix Ozik TPHDe 7X shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 816H2 (21 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green ATX85H TX shaft
IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 718 AP2 (5-PW), with Project X LZ 7.0 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot XG #7
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
Comments