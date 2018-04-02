Pernilla Lindberg takes major step with Monday victory at ANA

After five days of golf and 80 holes, Pernilla Lindberg captured the ANA Inspiration Monday in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

It is the first major victory for Lindberg, and came on the eighth sudden-death playoff hole of the year’s first LPGA major.

“I just kept fighting away,” Lindberg said after her victory.

Indeed she did. It was her first victory in 250 professional tournaments.

On the fourth playoff hole Monday, Lindberg won it with a swift-and-sure birdie putt. Park’s attempt to match it on the on the par-4 10th curled left.

After finishing in the dark 13 hours earlier, lighting was not an issue Monday as Park held honors and began play beneath sunny skies at 11 a.m. ET.

Both players made par on the first three playoff holes, No. 10, the par-3 17th and the par-5 18th.

Lindberg held or shared the lead each of the first four days.

Park, Lindberg and Jennifer Song were tied after 72 holes Sunday. The record three-way playoff was cut to two after three extra trips down the artificially lit 18th hole. Lindberg and Park played the fourth playoff Sunday night hole under floodlights.

Park had said the early start might be an issue after having so many late tee times. Neither player showed any issues with fatigue or signs of a letdown.

Park, 29, already an LPGA Hall of Famer, 19-time LPGA winner and Olympic gold medalist, was hoping to join Betsy Rawls with eight LPGA major titles.

Lindberg, a 31-year-old Swede, took a giant career step.