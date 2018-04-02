The Forecaddie: We’ve got an abundance of Masters color

As if the stars had not already aligned for the 2018 Masters, The Forecaddie is pleased to report a peak Azalea bloom for this year’s tournament.

According to one 29-year veteran of The Masters who was here last week, every single flowering plant on the property was in bloom last week, something that has only happened a few times and always well after The Masters.

One club insider added it’s the most complete display of the various botanicals he’s ever seen, telling The Man Out Front that even the White Dogwood has joined in the display of color.

That’s a rare sight in the last decade as winter freezes have produced a mish-mash of color, mostly leaning toward an abundance of green leaves and few flowers.

While the beauty of Augusta National never fails to amaze, even in the most lean years, the place takes on a surreal level of grandeur when the remnants of the old Fruitlands Nursery are on full display.

After a leisurely stroll of the back nine with 50,000 of his close friends, TMOF was so taken with this year’s bloom that he harkened back to the words of co-founder Bobby Jones, who reflected on his first visit:

“The rare trees and shrubs of the old nursery were enchanting. But when I walked out on the grass terrace under the big trees behind the house and looked down over the property, the experience was unforgettable. It seemed that this land had been lying here for years just waiting for someone to lay a golf course upon it.”

What a golf course it became and what a nursery Augusta National remains. Particularly in 2018.