The Field: Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational

The Eighth Annual Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational is set for May 19-20 at Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz.

The second leg of the Golfweek Junior Tournament Series presented by USA Today, the Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational annually boasts among the top 50 fields in junior golf according to the Sagarin rankings.

Entry into the event is by invitation only, but any player may request a special invitation from the tournament selection committee. Players should send requests along with a brief tournament resume to Carlton Reese at creese@golfweek.com

The tournament is nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard. Also, the AJGA recognizes the event with the following PBE status:

Boys and girls champions: 12 Stars

Boys top 5 and girls top 3: 8 Stars

Boys top 10 and girls top 5: 4 Stars

Boys top 15 and girls top 10: 1 Star

The following is the field of players currently registered for the event:

Boys:

Tucker Clark, Phoenix, Ariz.

Jacob Goode, Tucson, Ariz.

Matthew Griggs, Prosper, Texas

Justin Gums, Lodi, Calif.

Evan Chien, Irvine, Calif.

Benjamin Hong, Brea, Calif.

Riley Klingelberg, Murrieta, Calif.

Gregory Lee, San Jose, Calif.

Brooks Li, Irvine, Calif.

Noah MacFawn, Henderson, Nev.

Nicholas Pham, Huntingdon, Calif.

Cam Sandland, Phoenix, Ariz.

Scott Schlader, Phoenix, Ariz.

Holden Wisener, Dallas, Texas

Girls