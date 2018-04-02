The Forecaddie: Diana Murphy becomes Augusta National’s 4th female member 

The Big Oak scene is always made a bit more lively when The Forecaddie spots a longtime patron or noted public figure magically appearing in green.

On Masters Monday The Man Out Front had his first big spot of the year: former U.S. Golf Association President Diana Murphy, trading in her blue blazer for Augusta National green. Murphy becomes the fourth female member in club history. She joins Condoleeza Rice and Sharla Moore, who were invited in 2012, and IBM CEO Ginni Rommety, who joined the club in 2014.

Murphy recently finished her two-year term as USGA president, making her another in a long line and totally unofficial granting of membership invitations to former USGA bosses. Current chairman Fred Ridley and championship committee head Jim Hyler are both former USGA presidents as well, as is Walter Driver.

By TMOF’s count, the recent blue coats not seen wearing green include Jim Vernon (2008-09), Glen Nager (2012-13) and Tom O’Toole (2014-15).