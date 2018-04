AUGUSTA, Ga. – Yeah, there’s a lot of buzz around Tiger Woods at the 2018 Masters.

Just ask Monday practice-round partner Fred Couples.

Here is Woods in that Monday practice round chipping in for eagle at Augusta National’s par-5 second. The roar could be heard CLEARLY from the clubhouse:

The question: Is @TigerWoods short game still sharp?

Answer: Chip-in eagle at the 2nd hole. Welcome to Monday at #theMasters pic.twitter.com/tgnoLV8y4R — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 2, 2018

Yeah, it’s only Monday and we’re already on edge. Man, can Tiger produce some excitement.