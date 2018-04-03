The Forecaddie: Stained green jacket leaves Sergio Garcia sweating

You don’t need to tell the Forecaddie how special the green jacket is, and Sergio Garcia is not a careless man. But the reigning Masters champion had a scare with the coveted jacket.

Garcia took the green jacket seemingly everywhere – he even joked he might miss his Thursday tee time this week if he relayed every place he took it – but bringing it to the dry cleaner may have been the most entertaining adventure.

On his media tour in New York the day after his 2017 Masters win, Garcia was wearing the jacket proudly and having the time of his life. Then he looked down out at his right sleeve, and, instant panic.

“All of a sudden we’re kind of wrapping up the first day on Monday, and I’m about to do an interview, and I kind of – I’ve been taking pictures with different people and guys behind stage and stuff like that, and I kind of look at my right arm and there’s two big grease stains on it,” Garcia said. “And I’m thinking, ‘My God, I’ve had the jacket for a day and a half and I already have two massive stains on it. What am I going to do?’ ”

Honestly The Man Out Front wonders if Garcia was more nervous on the back nine as he chased that Masters win or at the prospect of having to return to Augusta National with a soiled green jacket.

Garcia explained that a backstage worker must have had grease on his person when Garcia put his arm around him.

That’s not a bad explanation, but TMOF doesn’t think that would please anyone at Augusta National.

Fortunately the solution turned out rather simple. A trip to the dry cleaner did the trick.

“We were trying to clean it up as we can and everything, and we kind of get it off a little bit, and then we took it to dry cleaner and they did a great job,” Garcia said.

The ordeal was rather short, but it left some stress on the Spaniard.