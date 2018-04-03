The Forecaddie: Amateur Doug Ghim’s lost yardage book found

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Doug Ghim knows he can’t make up for his inexperience at Augusta National. The amateur from the University of Texas is making his Masters debut this week as the reigning U.S. Amateur runner-up.

So Ghim and his father/caddie, Jeff, have been hard at work in their preparation. Back in January, when the Ghims made their first scouting trip to Augusta National, Jeff Ghim received a yardage book. Since that time he has been studying every inch of the golf course, whether in person or online, and filling out every page of the book – green charts, sight lines, club selections, etc. True dedication.

But on Monday when The Forecaddie caught up with the Ghims, they revealed some heartbreaking news. The yardage book had fallen out of Jeff’s caddie onesie somewhere near the caddie house.

“My dad was devastated,” Doug told The Man Out Front. “… Hopefully someone finds it.”

As The Forecaddie always says, every storm runs out of rain. And on Tuesday the Ghims had some good news to share: the book had been found and returned.

Now Jeff Ghim just has to worry about his tee shot Wednesday on the ninth hole of the Par 3 Course.

“It’s 135 yards,” Jeff said. “His clubs are too stiff for me, so I might have to choke down on an 8-iron.”