AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods is back. On bent grass greens. And on the steep slopes of Augusta National.

“It’s pretty funny, it is my first event in probably two-and-a-half to three years on bent grass,” Woods said before a full Masters interview room Tuesday. “At home, my grass is Bermuda, and it’s crazy. The ball rolls very true. It doesn’t bounce all over the place and it’s not being swept away with grain. And it’s like a pool table.”

Agronomic adjustments aren’t the only thing Woods is trying to get reacquainted with.

“Mainly I just had to get used to the feel of playing off of a lot of uneven lies, different shot shapes I’ve been playing, and in Florida hitting the ball low all the time,” he said before explaining that he also has had to change his wind-induced lower Florida trajectory.

“And then on top of that, how to drop the ball in with the correct spin on these greens. Where to miss it to certain spots. I’ve done a lot of that prep at home just thinking about it, setting up scenarios in my head, where I need to be.”

Woods said his yardage book from 2015 is still the same, with just a few new notes from resurfaced greens at the 10th and 12th. Now he is just trying to recall how to “die” putts to the hole.

“That’s one of the things I’ve tried to get used to again, is seeing how much break I can play, being more creative and open minded about how much there is, what the dying speed is,” he said. “Sometimes it’s twice as much as when I first look at it. That’s just something I’m still getting used to, and I’ll probably have a better feel by tomorrow and be ready to go Thursday.”

Woods tees off Thursday at 10:42 a.m. Eastern with Marc Leisman and Tommy Fleetwood.