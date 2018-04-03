Augusta National is a happy place on Tuesday of Masters week, not least for the patrons who scored tickets to watch the world’s best golfers practice on the world’s most exclusive course. But not many were wearing a bigger smile than Thomas Bjorn.

The Forecaddie ran into Europe’s Ryder Cup captain outside the clubhouse and found him in a jovial mood. With good reason. In the last few weeks he’s seen three likely members of his team win on the PGA Tour: Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, who claimed last week’s Houston Open.

“Those three needed wins for their own individual careers. They’re really in a place where they crave that and I’m delighted for them,” Bjorn said.

But the Great Dane isn’t counting his points more than five months ahead of September’s battle in Paris.

“After the Masters last year when Sergio won European golf was in an extremely good place, and when we finished the PGA Championship and Justin Thomas had won it was very much an American dominance. Things change very quickly in this sport,” he said.

The tide right now is running blue.

In addition to the three aforementioned wins, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose have also claimed Tour victories this season.

“I’m happy with where the players are, but what I say to them is it’s all about individual achievement,” Bjorn said. “Now all the big tournaments are coming. Go achieve your own things.”

Bjorn told TMOF that even a European winner this week at the Masters won’t much impact his early thinking for the matches.

“This week does not determine what happens in five months time,” he said. “The pinnacle of golf is the four major championships. To win majors is what they are in the game for and that’s what they’re setting out to do this week. Individual achievement is what takes them to the Ryder Cup. The rest takes care of itself.”