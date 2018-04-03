Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson playing Tuesday practice round together at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Somewhere, Hal Sutton must be smiling.

Fred Couples revealed after a Monday Masters practice round with Tiger Woods that he would be playing again with the 42-year-old on Tuesday.

OK, that’s not too surprising, especially with Couples calling Woods one of his best friends. But consider the full group set for Tuesday’s practice round: Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Thomas Pieters … and Phil Mickelson.

Tiger and Phil playing together on a Tuesday at Augusta National? It’s true!

“I think Thomas and I will just hang out and watch,” Couples quipped.

In fact, their Tuesday practice round is already underway (the group went off No. 10 tee). So yes, we’ve truly seen everything.

Woods and Mickelson have insisted recently that they’ve been friends for years and that the perceived past tension between them was overblown.

Those rumors of discord were certainly not dampened, though, when Sutton paired them together at the 2004 Ryder Cup, a disastrous experiment that ended in the star duo going 0-2 and looking miserable while doing it.

But it’s 2018 now, and this is happening. What a time to be alive.