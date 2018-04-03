What Sergio Garcia selected for the Masters Champions Dinner menu

One of the traditions unlike any other: the Masters Champions Dinner.

First started by Ben Hogan in 1952, the dinner, which takes place the Tuesday night of the Masters on the second floor of the Augusta National clubhouse, has annually featured a menu chosen by the year’s previous winner.

Last year Danny Willett served up a traditional English fare that included a Sunday roast, Yorkshire pudding and apple crumble. And through the years Masters champions such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer have all selected menus. Woods’ 2002 menu featured sushi and sashimi, prime porterhouse steak and more.

Adding to the list this Tuesday evening is Sergio Garcia’s menu, which was revealed Tuesday morning and included Spanish lobster rice, an international salad that combines ingredients from several countries of past Masters champions and a desert using the recipe of Garcia’s wife, Angela Garcia’s tres leches cake.