Masters 2018: Most challenging shots around Augusta National

There are numerous challenging shots around the famed Augusta National Golf Club. Here are some of the toughest, according to players:

Ben Crenshaw

The shots: Tee shot on 12, holes 4 and 5

The explanation: “If you’re exposed to the elements it can be one of the hardest little shots you could ever play. To gauge that shot properly is so tough. You’re at the mercy of the wind. And 4 and 5 is a very difficult two-hole stretch near the beginning of the round. You feel like if you can play them with some consistency, you can develop a rhythm for the rest of the day. But they can be an early headache for people.”

Nick Faldo

The shots: Tee shots at 4 and 6

The explanation: “The toughest shot is when you’ve just hit a chip shot and it’s come back to your feet, and you’ve got to do it again. Because now what do you do? … Having to do something again when you’ve just failed, it’s tough. There’s a great pin at 4, that front one, and then the back-right one at 6. I called those holes my “barometer holes” for the week.”

Sergio Garcia

The shot: Tee shot on 10

The explanation: “It’s one of the toughest ones for me because you have to turn it quite a bit, but you still have to make sure that it doesn’t turn too quickly, because those trees come in quite a lot. So it’s probably one of the tee shots that challenges me the most, but I’m excited to kind of work on it a little bit. I have a good idea of what I want to do, depending upon the wind. I might go from hitting driver to maybe hitting 5‑wood, depending upon how the course is playing and everything. So we’ll see.”

Bernhard Langer

The shots: Tee shot on 4, second shots on 5 and 17

The explanation: “Well, there’s a number of them. I would say for me it’s No. 4, the tee shot is very challenging. Second shot on 5 is extremely challenging, just because of the way the green is and if you miss it in the wrong place, how difficult it is to get it up‑and‑down. 17th second shot is certainly one of the hardest you’ll ever see because that green is not designed to come in with a 3‑, 4‑ or 5‑iron, and that’s what I’m coming in right now with. So that’s extremely difficult.”

Justin Thomas

The shot: Tee shot on 2

The explanation: “It’s different for everybody. 2 tee shot is tough for me, but that’s not very hard for Bubba Watson. … A lot of it is on the wind, too. 2, if it’s down off the right it’s not as hard, but it’s very, very wind dependent out here.”

Kevin Chappell

The shots: Tee shot on 12, second shots into 13 and 15 green

The explanation: “I think it’s a series of shots, even those shots on 12, 13, 15, where the wind can be changing direction there and really you’re hitting it to a small area. You got to have the wind in the right place when you pull the trigger to be able to get it right. So just being patient and understanding when to hit and when not to hit and wait for your time. Probably that back right (pin is the toughest). Everyone says to hit it to the middle of the green there, that’s the smallest part of the green, but obviously it gives you the biggest surface area to keep the ball on the surface. But you got to, if you got a good number, maybe it’s time to go at that one.”

Tyrrell Hatton

The shot: Tee shot at 13

The explanation: “Naturally I fade the ball, so it just doesn’t really suit my eye, that tee shot. I think I struggled with it a little bit last year and it’s just one of those things, I need to get on that tee box tomorrow and pick my line, stay focused and hopefully give it a good swing.”

Larry Mize

The shot: Tee shot on 4

The explanation: “I’ll tell you one thing, that tee shot on 4 is an awful hard shot. It’s just a tough green to be hitting that long a club into it. Then you can get some really hard two-putts and some hard up and downs on that hole.”

Charley Hoffman

The shot: Tee shot on 12

The explanation: “If the winds blowing, it’s 12. You just can never track down that wind. You have to commit to what you think the wind is going to be and go from there, which is hard because sometimes the wind can change mid-flight. The back-right hole location is the toughest because it’s hard to get back there.”

Martin Kaymer

The shot: Tee shot on 12

The explanation: “It has to be the (tee shot at) 12th hole because you can make a 2 or 5 or 6 or sometimes even worse.”

Matt Kuchar

The shot: The forgotten ones

The explanation: “I don’t know that I have one. I certainly don’t want to remember it.”