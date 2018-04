AUGUSTA, Ga. – Bubba Watson, you are ridiculous.

During Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest at Augusta National, the two-time Masters champion decided to go to a patented Watson gimmick: The trick shot.

This one was a trick-shot putt, and oh wow was it glorious.

Wait for it… Bubba Watson’s trick putt at #themasters Par 3 Contest was amazing. pic.twitter.com/9aHwCc5OAz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2018

One of the shots of the day! We can’t wait until the tournament starts Thursday.