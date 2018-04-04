When one plays a practice round at Augusta National with Tiger Woods, discussing some of the finer details seems almost akin to divulging the nuclear codes.

That’s how The Forecaddie came away feeling after catching up with Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau, 24, got in a pair of practice rounds at Augusta with Woods last week. The first time they played the back nine and the second go-round was the entire 18. What cutting insight about Augusta did the four-time Masters champ offer to DeChambeau during those 27 holes?

Nope, state secret.

“I’m not willing to give anything up like that. Sorry,” DeChambeau said, smiling. “Can’t do that to him, nor me.”

The Man Out Front understands. DeChambeau flourished in his Masters debut, placing T-21 as an amateur in 2016. He makes his first start here as a pro this week, and why give away information that might give him a leg up on almost everyone in the field?

DeChambeau teased more when asked about a funny moment during their practice rounds.

“I can’t say that either (but) it was really, really, really funny,” DeChambeau said. “That’s all I can say about that.”

Now TMOF is very curious. Maybe it’s a story DeChambeau will tell another day.

DeChambeau did share the overall feeling of playing a practice round at Augusta with Woods. The pairing was random, as both happened to be on site and Tiger told DeChambeau to come play with him.

DeChambeau is still a little bit amazed by the nonchalant invitation.

“It’s a brain twister for sure,” DeChambeau said. “I was thinking about it on 11, 12 and 13, I was going, ‘My goodness, he’s one of the best to ever play and to be able to play with him on the back nine at Augusta is kind of special.’ “

If you’re wondering whether Woods is curious about DeChambeau’s single-length irons, that’s a firm yes. The pair has played together before, and DeChambeau says his irons always come up as a joke, with Woods ribbing, “What are these? These are stupid.”

DeChambeau says Woods is proficient when he tries to hit the clubs. But proficient doesn’t mean Woods catches those shots flush.

“Once he hits it and it goes left, it’s like, ‘Nope, here you go,’ “ DeChambeau said, laughing.

No shame in that, Tiger. Get in line. And hey, be happy DeChambeau is keeping your secrets about Augusta close to the vest.