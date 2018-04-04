Is the 2018 Masters overhyped? Players don't seem to think so

AUGUSTA, Ga. – There’s been plenty of buzz at Augusta National, with some viewing this as the most anticipated Masters of all time.

Yes, there’s plenty of excitement with Tiger Woods’ return and so many top players (including Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas) coming in on strong form. But would considering this the most anticipated Masters make us a prisoner of the moment?

We asked a number of players with varying experience at the year’s first major. And they almost universally agreed the hype is justified.

Here are their thoughts:

Larry Mize

“I would think this ranks up there pretty high (in terms of anticipation). I think with Tiger missing the last two, for him to be back this year, I know when he walked on the range (Monday), the crowd went nuts. It was one of the loudest applauses for a player walking on the range I’ve heard in a while.”

Phil Mickelson

“I agree (this is the most anticipated Masters of all). I think there’s a lot of players, a lot of the top quality players, young and old, are playing some of their best golf, and I think that’s going to lead to one of the most exciting Masters in years.”

Jordan Spieth

“I think it probably is (the most anticipated Masters ever). I think the addition of Tiger being healthy and playing well, no matter what else happened, was probably going to make it as anticipated as any going back five, six, seven years. So that in its own. But then Phil winning recently, Rory winning recently, Bubba winning recently, Justin playing well, D.J. playing well, I mean, yeah, there’s just a lot of guys playing really good golf that create story lines in general. And then when you put it at kind of the biggest stage in our sport, I think that creates that anticipation.”

Sergio Garcia

“I don’t know. Probably not (a Masters with this much excitement going in). I think that this year it feels like you probably have, I don’t know, eight or ten guys that are in good form, with really good, solid chance of winning. So it’s kind of interesting to see how the week goes on, because every week is a – it’s a different story, but it’s – at the moment, it’s quite exciting.”

Justin Rose

“Rory searching for the Grand Slam, this is always going to be an exciting tournament for him, but showing some form coming in here, that’s a great story line. There’s someone else playing quite well again, which is good for the game. Obviously when Tiger walked onto the range (Monday), you can tell there’s an anticipation and an excitement from the crowd to watch him compete again. Yeah, a lot of – so many guys playing good golf. Jordan I think – I mean, the way I think Jordan played tee to green last week, I’m sure he’s probably never played better. Looking at his stats, it was incredible that he was minus three or four in putting and challenged to win the tournament. So, yeah, there’s a lot of guys on good form, and there’s no point in me mentioning them all. So there’s a ton of story lines.”

Martin Kaymer

“This week is very, very special. (Maybe) 25 favorites this week. It’s a lot to play for, great comeback for Tiger Woods for the spectators here. We all know how well he’s done here in the past so the excitement of – also of all us players is huge. If he would win this week, it would mean a lot. This is probably the toughest field to beat that I’ve ever played the Masters in.”

Bernhard Langer

"I know there's some great stories with Tiger back and a lot of the young guys, the older guys, medium‑age guys, that you get. You got great champions at all ages, and they all seem to have a possible chance. So all that is fantastic leading up to the tournament, and we'll see how it all comes out.

Jose Maria Olazabal

“I think it’s quite accurate (to say that this is the most anticipated Masters). I mean there’s a few things going on: First of all, there’s a group of great players playing well at the moment, and on top of that, Tiger is back playing this event … and especially the way he’s played the last couple of events, the expectations are high.”

Jason Day

“I think it might be an overused word, the anticipated part, but I think when Tiger came back, I think, finished fourth in 2013, I think that that was right after what happened and he came back and I think that year he won maybe five times. Everyone thought he was back then, and then he got injured, and then two more times he came back and it didn’t really work out. And then finally he’s healthy, and I think he’s probably chipping a little bit better than what he was at the height of the game

He’s healthy. Phil’s playing great. But then you mix in the young guys too. So I just think the competition’s getting really, really tough, and it just adds a little bit more flavor that Phil and Tiger are playing tremendous golf as well.”

Ben Crenshaw

“I would say anticipation is I don’t think overrated here. We’ve got more fine players who are entirely capable. I think each of them have pushed the other ones along and it’s a lot of people playing well around the world right now. It’s going to be great.”

