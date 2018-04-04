Justin Thomas picks kid out of crowd to putt at Masters Par 3 Contest – and he makes it

AUGUSTA, Ga. – When Justin Thomas was 10 years old, he made his first – and only – trip to the Masters as a fan. He remembers it was a Wednesday and he saw a golfer invite a kid out of the crowd to hit a putt at the Par 3 Contest.

“I was so jealous and I was like that would be the coolest thing ever to do,” Thomas said.

Thomas was that golfer on Wednesday, grabbing a kid named Will out of the crowd to hit a short putt on the eighth green of Augusta National’s Par 3 Course.

It took Thomas a while to find the right participant. He tried at the seventh hole, but couldn’t find any kids. Then as he walked to the eighth green after sticking his tee ball to a couple of feet, he started asking. At first, he couldn’t find any takers.

“I asked two kids there but they both didn’t want to,” Thomas said. “And then I asked another kid and he said no; they were just shy. And Will … he didn’t really want to go out either and his dad kind of forced him to. And I was like, ‘Buddy, if you don’t want to go out there, I’ll bring you right back, it’s up to you.”

Young Will walked up to the green with Thomas, grabbed the PGA Tour Player of the Year’s putter, choked down and with Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler right there watching put a quick stroke on it.

“He was so nervous and I was nervous for him, I wanted him to make it,” Thomas said. “I think he was just getting it over with as fast as he could.”

Then the ball dropped. Big roar. And Will walked back high-fiving the gallery the whole way.

“It would have been a bummer if he wouldn’t have made it,” Thomas said. “But he did, so he’s hopefully got a memory for awhile.”