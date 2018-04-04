Masters 2018 - Complete Preview

Here is preview of the 2018 Masters, which begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Sergio Garcia is the defending champion. The field includes Tiger Woods, who last won the event in 2005.

> Masters 2018: TV, tee times, pairings

1st and 2nd-round tee times, pairings

>Masters 2018: Top early-round groupings

Best 1st and 2nd-round pairings (Shackelford)

> Masters 2018: 10 players to watch

10 players to watch at Augusta in 2018 (Shackelford)

> 2018 Masters: Power rankings

Ranking the top 50 players in this week’s Masters’ field (Romine)

> Masters 2018: Expert fantasy golf picks

2018 Masters Expert Fantasy Golf Picks (Golfweek Staff)

> Masters 2018: Ranking the field

2018 Masters field by the rankings (Ringler)

> Masters 2018: Top 5 storylines

Top 5 storylines at the 2018 Masters (Romine)

> 2018 Masters – By The Numbers

No need for a 59 to win at Augusta (Dusek)

> 2018 Masters – Defending champion

Sergio Garcia returns to Augusta this week with family in tow. (Casey)

> 2018 Masters – Tiger Woods

After 3-year absence, Tiger Woods back on Augusta’s grass (Shackelford)

> 2018 Masters – Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson eyes record-breaking victory (Casey)

2018 Masters – Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy seeks to complete career Grand Slam (Casey)

2018 Masters – Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas will take all the Masters knowledge he can get (Kilbridge)

> 2018 Masters – Justin Rose

Justin Rose worth a look as a contender (Ahern)

2018 Masters – Complete field

Each player and how he qualified (Romine)

> 2018 Masters – Best swag at Augusta

Best merchandise at the 2018 Masters (Shackelford)

> 2018 Masters: The course

Augusta National attempts to maintain risk-reward balance of No. 13 (Shackelford)

> 2018 Masters: The 19th Hole

Falling just short at Masters? Tom Kite can relate to Rory McIlroy (Lynch)

MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters