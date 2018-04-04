Masters 2018 - Complete Preview

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Apr 4, 2018; Augusta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods on the 3rd tee during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports Mchael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports

Here is preview of the 2018 Masters, which begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Sergio Garcia is the defending champion. The field includes Tiger Woods, who last won the event in 2005.

> Masters 2018: TV, tee times, pairings

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 02: Fred Couples, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods of the United States walk off the seventh tee during a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 2, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

1st and 2nd-round tee times, pairings

>Masters 2018: Top early-round groupings

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 03: A caddie uses a rangefinder during a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Best 1st and 2nd-round pairings (Shackelford)

> Masters 2018: 10 players to watch

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods watch play on the tenth hole during the first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

10 players to watch at Augusta in 2018 (Shackelford)

> 2018 Masters: Power rankings

Tiger Woods

Ranking the top 50 players in this week’s Masters’ field (Romine)

> Masters 2018: Expert fantasy golf picks

Mar 17, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Justin Rose hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

2018 Masters Expert Fantasy Golf Picks (Golfweek Staff)

> Masters 2018: Ranking the field

Mar 11, 2018; Palm Harbor, FL, USA; Paul Casey waives ti the gallery after putting for par on the 16th during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort - Copperhead Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2018 Masters field by the rankings (Ringler)

> Masters 2018: Top 5 storylines

Dustin Johnson

Top 5 storylines at the 2018 Masters (Romine)

> 2018 Masters – By The Numbers

2018-How-To-Get-Masters-Tickets

No need for a 59 to win at Augusta (Dusek)

> 2018 Masters – Defending champion

Sergio Garcia 2017 Masters

Sergio Garcia returns to Augusta this week with family in tow. (Casey)

> 2018 Masters – Tiger Woods

Apr 3, 2018; Augusta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods walks to the 14th tee during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

After 3-year absence, Tiger Woods back on Augusta’s grass (Shackelford)

> 2018 Masters – Phil Mickelson

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 03: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson eyes record-breaking victory (Casey)

2018 Masters – Rory McIlroy

Apr 4, 2018; Augusta, GA, USA; Rory McIlroy walks off the third tee during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy seeks to complete career Grand Slam (Casey)

2018 Masters – Justin Thomas

Apr 2, 2018; Augusta, GA, USA; Justin Thomas looks over his bunker shot at the second green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas will take all the Masters knowledge he can get (Kilbridge)

> 2018 Masters – Justin Rose

Justin Rose of England gestures for people to move from his line of sight during the final round of the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament held at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Justin Rose took advantage of a record-tying collapse by Dustin Johnson and rallied from eight shots behind to win the HSBC Champions.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Justin Rose worth a look as a contender (Ahern)

2018 Masters – Complete field

Masters Playoff

Each player and how he qualified (Romine)

> 2018 Masters – Best swag at Augusta

Masters Merchandise (Golfweek/Geoff Shackelford) 

Best merchandise at the 2018 Masters (Shackelford)

> 2018 Masters: The course

Augusta National attempts to maintain risk-reward balance of No. 13 (Shackelford)

> 2018 Masters: The 19th Hole

A happy Tom Kite after his birdie on seventh hole during final round Masters play at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Sunday, April 13, 1997. (AP Photo/Curtis Compton )

Falling just short at Masters? Tom Kite can relate to Rory McIlroy (Lynch)

