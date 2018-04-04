Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PHOTOS: Kids win again in Masters Par 3 Contest

Bubba Watson walks with some kids during the par three competition at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

PHOTOS: Kids win again in Masters Par 3 Contest

Professional

PHOTOS: Kids win again in Masters Par 3 Contest

The Masters par 3 contest returned to Augusta National Wednesday after being rained out in 2017.

Golfers and their families joined in on the fun, along some of the game’s greats.

Here is a photo gallery from the “action”:

, , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home