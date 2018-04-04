The Masters par 3 contest returned to Augusta National Wednesday after being rained out in 2017.
Golfers and their families joined in on the fun, along some of the game’s greats.
Here is a photo gallery from the “action”:
AUGUSTA, Ga. — In one groundbreaking, glass-shattering, never-thought-we’d-see-the-day moment, chairman Fred S. Ridley, a (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Hopefully Tony Finau is OK. The 28-year-old came to the par-3 sixth in Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest and posted a (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – There’s been plenty of buzz at Augusta National, with some viewing this as the most anticipated Masters of (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Masters chairman Fred Ridley reaffirmed his encouragement for “open dialogue” on the distance issue between (…)
The first time Steve Scott walked around Augusta National, he was playing. Now he’s just wandering around outside the ropes soaking in (…)
Here is preview of the 2018 Masters, which begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Sergio Garcia is the defending champion. The field (…)
Augusta National Golf Club continues to improve with age. There’s something so comforting about the look and feel of these holes as the (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Matt Parziale got the thrill of his life Wednesday at the Masters, where he teed off for a (…)
AUGUSTA, Ga. – In a groundbreaking moment in golf, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley has announced the new Augusta National Women’s (…)
When one plays a practice round at Augusta National with Tiger Woods, discussing some of the finer details seems almost akin to (…)
