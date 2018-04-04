Shooting 32, the combined low score at the Masters

Greg Norman and Nick Price might share the course record for shooting 63 at the Masters, Price in the third round in 1986 and Norman in the first round in 1996. Both shot 33-30, but neither player ever won a green jacket.

But 63 pales in comparison to the ultimate, historical course record at Augusta National: 32. That’s the cumulative low score on each hole. That’s right, 40 under par. Every par 4 has been eagled, every par 5 has been double-eagled and every par-3 has seen at least one hole-in-one. So there are 14 2s on the card and four 1s.

The only likely way that 32 will ever been beaten is if a player drives a par 4 and finds the cup. The most likely hole for that is No. 3, which will play at 350 yards this year – definitely within the wheelhouse of some of the bombers in the field, especially downwind. No other par 4 on the course plays under 400 yards.

And while making an eagle on any hole is cool, imagine doing it twice in one event on the same par 4. Jack Nicklaus, 55 years old at the time, accomplished that in 1995, making eagle on the par-4 fifth in the first and third rounds. The hole played 435 yards, and Nicklaus holed out a 5-iron in the first round and a 7-iron in the second (pictured above). Even the Olden Bear was special.

Brett Ogle came close to that in 1993. He made eagle on the par-4 third in the first round, then another on the par-4 14th in the third round.

Any eagle at Augusta earns the player two pieces of crystal drinkware. Holes-in-one are worth a large crystal bowl.

Here’s a look at the low scores on each hole, and the players who shot them: