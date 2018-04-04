Masters chairman Fred Ridley will not be studying any Stimpmeter readings this week or pacing off hole locations. When The Forecaddie chatted with Ridley after his newsmaking Wednesday press conference, the chairman confirmed he has passed along his notes, files and suggestions to new competition and rules committee head Jim Hyler. He also made clear he will be staying out of any day-to-day competition and rules input.

Hyler, 70, has served on the Masters rules committee since 2015 and was a two-term president of the U.S. Golf Association who is considered one of the organization’s most studious rules experts.

Hyler’s been devoted to the game after growing up on a tobacco farm in rural southern Virginia and finding golf while in college at Virginia Tech. He’s a devotee of fast play since his early days as a muni golfer and has an affinity for the nuances of golf course design, making him a fitting replacement for a club that is taking its Bobby Jones-Alister MacKenzie lineage more seriously.

“One of the criteria that I had in selecting my successor for that role was to find someone who was better than I was,” Ridley said. “And I know I did. So not much advice needs to be given to Jim. He’s got a lot of experience and is very qualified.”