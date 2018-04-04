The first time Steve Scott walked around Augusta National, he was playing. Now he’s just wandering around outside the ropes soaking in the memories.

Scott lost an epic battle with Tiger Woods in the U.S. Amateur final in 1996 at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon. That got him into the field for the 1997 Masters. The Forecaddie ran into Scott near the first tee, within sight of the Crow’s Nest, where he stayed during the tournament. He shot 78-79 to miss the cut. Woods, of course, won by 12.

“It was the greatest tournament,” Scott said. “So many good memories.”

The Man Out Front asked if Scott plans to reconnect with his old rival Woods.

“Maybe he’ll let me caddie for him in the par-3 tournament,” he said with a laugh.

After working as a club professional in the Northeast, Scott is now head golf professional for The Outpost Club and lives in North Carolina. But he’s still showing some game. Scott recently won a qualifier to play in next week’s PGA Tour event, the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. His goal is not just to win, but to earn an invitation back inside the ropes at Augusta National.

“I’m playing to be here next year,” he said.