AUGUSTA, Ga. – Hopefully Tony Finau is OK.

The 28-year-old came to the par-3 sixth in Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest and posted a hole-in-one. It was a great moment with a wild celebration that took an unfortunate turn when Finau fell and seemed to roll his right ankle hard in the process.

Tony Finau might’ve just hurt himself celebrating a hole-in-one. pic.twitter.com/xhEprXSvJA — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) April 4, 2018

It appears Finau might be fine. But we’ll let you know when we get more info.