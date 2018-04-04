VIDEO: Jack Nicklaus' grandson makes hole-in-one in Par 3 Contest, after Jack calls shot

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Three days ago Jack Nicklaus asked his grandson, GT, if he wanted to hit a tee shot on the ninth hole during the Masters Par 3 Contest.

GT, who was set to caddie for his six-time Masters-winning grandfather on Wednesday, said yes. Nicklaus then made a bold prediction:

“You’re going to make a hole-in-one,” he told GT.

Watch Jack Nicklaus' grandson, Gary, ace the final hole of the 2018 Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/pk2FTqprwv — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2018

Three days later, GT did just that. After a well-struck tee shot, GT’s ball landed in the middle of the green and then took the slope back down to the front hole location and in.

The crowd went nuts for GT, kind of like they have for Jack all these years.

“This is probably my favorite week of the year and for that to happen was just unbelievable,” GT said.

Nicklaus got a little emotional after the round talking about his grandson.

“You want the best for your grandkids,” Nicklaus said. “To see your grandson make a hole-in-one, wow. What a day.”