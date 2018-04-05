2018 Masters - Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Day 2 of the Masters begins Friday with Jordan Spieth again in the lead at Augusta. Spieth’s 66 was the low round Thursday. Multiple big-name players are within the top 20. The biggest name of all, Tiger Woods, was T29 after his 73.
Here are the complete tee times and pairings, plus TV information for the Round 2 of the year’s first major Friday:
TV information
Friday
- 3-7:30 p.m.: Live coverage, ESPN
- 8-11 p.m.: Replay second day, ESPN
- 11:30-11:45 p.m.: Highlights show, CBS
Tee Times – Round 2
- 8:30 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith
- 8:41 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Doug Ghim
- 8:52 a.m.: Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:03 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker
- 9:14 a.m.: Fred Couples, Hao Tong Li, Joaquin Niemann
- 9:25 a.m.: Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma
- 9:36 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda
- 9:47 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin
- 9:58 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele
- 10:09 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:31 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar
- 10:42 a.m.: Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
- 10:53 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen
- 11:04 a.m.: Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello
- 11:15 a.m.: Austin Cook, Ted Potter Jr., Wesley Bryan
- 11:26 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11:37 a.m.: Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale
- 11:48 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli
- 11:59 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 12:10 p.m.: Mark O’Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis
- 12:32 p.m.: Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger
- 12:43 p.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari
- 12:54 p.m.: Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner
- 1:05 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey
- 1:16 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace
- 1:27 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:38 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman
- 1:49 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day
- 2 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin
