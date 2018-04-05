Driver charged with DUI after bus crashes en route to Masters

A driver of a tour bus carrying passengers to the Masters has been charged with driving under the influence after the bus he was driving crashed Thursday in Georgia and injured at least nine people.

The Augusta Chronicle reported that Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer, 61, of Gwinnett County, was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane after the crash that occurred around 8:45 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near mike marker 186 in Columbia County.

The tour bus, owned by Jet Executive Limousine, was transporting 18 people to Augusta National for the first round of the Masters – and were about 18 miles west of the course – when highway patrol officers say the bus ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected left and overturned in the median.

The report also states that seven of the passengers, all adults, were transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where five are in serious condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Denise Parrish.