AUGUSTA, Ga. – One of the best Masters traditions is that of the honorary starters.

Once again, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player served that role for the year’s first major. They did so with aplomb on Thursday.

Here’s a look at that wonderful opening ceremony:

Watch the complete 2018 Honorary Starters ceremony. #themasters pic.twitter.com/SpY5NNCY7y — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

Oh and Player had the longer drive, and wanted to let his good friend know it:

Funny moment: Talking over the loudspeaker, Augusta chairman Fred Ridley walks all over Gary Player's excited comment to the crowd, which was something along the lines of, "First time I hit past [Jack] in 50 years." Crowd roars. — Steve Elling (@EllingYelling) April 5, 2018

Good times, guys. Good times.