Jason Day hits ball into fan's beer cup at Masters

Jason Day may have landed the shot of the day at the Masters Thursday and his ball never saw grass or the hole.

When you catch Jason Day's golf ball in your cup! 😂#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/28ztuKNRD3 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 5, 2018

In something out of a movie or cartoon, the second shot of the day by Day on the first hole hit a tree, bounced off a patron’s shoulder and landed in his beer. The Augusta Chronicle also reports the swigged down his rest of beer and gave the ball back to Day.

Jason Day's second shot on No. 1 sailed right, hit a tree, bounced off a patron's shoulder and into his beer. The patron chugged the beer and handed the ball to Day, who replied with a "thanks, mate." — Augusta.com (@AUG_Masters) April 5, 2018

The Australian Day has won 11 PGA Tour events, including the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

But this is certainly the first time he’s found the bottom of a beer cup at Augusta – at least while using his club.