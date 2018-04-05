Jason Day hits ball into fan's beer cup at Masters

Jason Day may have landed the shot of the day at the Masters Thursday and his ball never saw grass or the hole.
In something out of a movie or cartoon, the second shot of the day by Day on the first hole hit a tree, bounced off a patron’s shoulder and landed in his beer. The Augusta Chronicle also reports the swigged down his rest of beer and gave the ball back to Day.
The Australian Day has won 11 PGA Tour events, including the Farmers Insurance Open in January.
But this is certainly the first time he’s found the bottom of a beer cup at Augusta – at least while using his club.
