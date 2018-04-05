Live blog: 2018 Masters, Round 1

The first major of the season is here! Yes, the Masters is on tap this week and we are all so excited.

We will be tracking all the action out of Augusta National. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: ESPN (Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-7 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)

ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Masters Tracker

UPDATE No. 5 (9:15 a.m. ET): Moore has birdied the second as well. He’s already 2 under and leads by two.

UPDATE No. 4 (9:11 a.m. ET): Ryan Moore is now your solo leader at 1 under. Here is the early leaderboard:

UPDATE No. 3 (8:44 a.m. ET): And we have our first birdie!

Austin Cook birdies the first, and he moves to 1 under. He is currently the solo leader in the Masters.

UPDATE No. 2 (8:20 a.m. ET): The honorary starters ceremony is complete! The Masters has begun!

Watch the complete 2018 Honorary Starters ceremony. #themasters pic.twitter.com/SpY5NNCY7y — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

UPDATE No. 1 (7:45 a.m. ET): The honorary starters ceremony starts at 8:15 a.m. Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are your honorary starters. The first group of competing players is off at 8:30.

Pin placement information for the first round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/LPnP8H3XSN — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

