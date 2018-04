AUGUSTA, Ga. – With Jordan Spieth moving into a two-shot lead after the first round of the Masters, he has become the sole favorite in the odds to win at Augusta,

Spieth entered the week as a co-favorite with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, but the odds have been adjusted after the 2015 Masters champ’s strong first round.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, dropped in the odds after a 1-over 73.

Here’s a look at the full updated odds: