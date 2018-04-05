13! Sergio Garcia ties worst score on a hole in Masters history

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Sergio Garcia won’t be naming his next child Firethorn.

The defending Masters champion carded a 13 at Augusta National’s par-5 15th hole on Thursday, dumping five shots into the water.

Garcia, who eagled the 15th in last year’s final round en route to the green jacket, went for the green in two again on Thursday, only this time he found the water.

After four more unsuccessful tries – including an especially unlucky break with his 10th shot that hit the right fringe, kicked and rolled all the way across and back into the water – Garcia hit his 12th shot on the green and made the putt for 13.

With his 10th shot of the 15th hole, Sergio Garcia delivered his fifth consecutive ball into the water. #themasters https://t.co/Nj020wsUeB pic.twitter.com/kWA0XBSlUK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2018

The previous highest score on No. 15 was 11, shot by three players – Masashi “Jumbo” Ozaki (1987), Ben Crenshaw (1997) and Ignacio Garrido (1998). Garcia’s 13 is also tied for the highest score ever recorded at the Masters, with Tom Weiskopf’s 13 at No. 12 in 1980 and Tsuneyuki Nakajima’s 13 at No. 13 in 1978.

Garcia had played the first 14 holes in 2 over, but the disastrous score at No. 15 dropped him to 10 over.