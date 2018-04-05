AUGUSTA, Ga. – Ever since he was in junior golf, Patrick Reed has worn a red polo and black pants in homage to who he considers to be the greatest golfer to ever live, Tiger Woods.

This year the tradition gained more likeness as Reed signed an apparel deal with Nike, Woods’ longtime sponsor.

But should Reed make it to Sunday at Augusta National, he won’t be in his usual final-round attire, The Forecaddie has learned.

“Nike … they’re doing a new thing where all the players stay in the same kind of storyline,” Reed said.

This storyline, which included navy and dark gray options for Thursday, will continue throughout the tournament. So the only player who will wear red on Sunday, should he make the cut, will be Tiger.

And TMOF, of course.