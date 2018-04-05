AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Forecaddie reckons that you must be living under a rock if you haven’t noticed the extra buzz around pro golf these days. Tiger Woods’ return and resurgence has excited many golf fans around the world, including yours truly and English golfer Tyrrell Hatton.

The Man Out Front especially enjoyed Hatton’s Twitter commentary during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational a few weeks ago as Woods was putting together a Sunday charge at Arnie’s Place.

“One back, OK, I’m definitely not moving from the sofa,” read one tweet.

Then after Woods hit a drive out of bounds at the 16th hole to effectively end his chances of winning: “A little piece of me has just died when that went OB,” Hatton wrote.

Hatton then wrapped up with this: “Tiger sending every golf fan on an emotional rollercoaster the last two weeks.”

You think Hatton enjoys seeing Woods playing golf again or what?

“It’s just exciting to have him back and great to see him up there again competing in tournaments,” Hatton told TMOF. “As a golf fan, it would be great to see him win this week. And I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Hatton also didn’t hide his excitement when Woods drained a long birdie putt on the 71st hole of the Valspar Championship, which he ended up losing by a shot.

“Anyone else just scream when that putt went in?” Hatton asked his Twitter followers.

“I think everyone gave a bit of a roar and a fist pump,” Hatton said.

But what if Hatton finds himself playing with Woods Sunday at Augusta National and Woods makes a birdie bomb on the 18th to edge Hatton by one?

“I don’t think I’d fist pump then,” Hatton said. “That would obviously be tough to take, no matter who it is … even Tiger.”