Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (+2) makes another bogey to fall 5 back

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods is back at Augusta!

The four-time Masters champion tees off Thursday for his first Masters round since 2015. We’ll chronicle his opening round shot by shot below. Enjoy…

Hole No. 12: Par 3, 155 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:58 p.m. ET): Oh no!! Tiger comes out of that shot and it finishes short and right of the front bunker on the bank and rolls into the water. Wow, this could be a turning point in the round if he makes double.

Oh no!! Tiger comes out of that shot and it finishes short and right of the front bunker on the bank and rolls into the water. Wow, this could be a turning point in the round if he makes double. THIRD SHOT (2:03 p.m. ET): He took a long time to figure out where to drop, first moving well back of the water and then dropping right before it. He pitches that one, a low shot that lands in the rough and bounces forward but stays off the green. He’s about 20 feet left of the hole. He’ll have to drain that mid-range effort just to make bogey.

Hole No. 11: Par 4, 505 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:39 p.m. ET): A driver here and that’s flailed right, into the trees. This is a “we’ll wait and see”. This depends a lot on if he has a path to the green out of there.

A driver here and that’s flailed right, into the trees. This is a “we’ll wait and see”. This depends a lot on if he has a path to the green out of there. APPROACH SHOT (1:48 p.m. ET): That was no good. Tiger was right of the trees but he had to punch a low draw and this one goes too far right. It goes into the gallery and Tiger probably has close to 100 yards for his third shot.

That was no good. Tiger was right of the trees but he had to punch a low draw and this one goes too far right. It goes into the gallery and Tiger probably has close to 100 yards for his third shot. THIRD SHOT (1:51 p.m. ET): Tiger goes at this right pin, but this one finishes about 15 feet long. Good recovery, but he’ll need that to avoid falling to 2 over.

Tiger goes at this right pin, but this one finishes about 15 feet long. Good recovery, but he’ll need that to avoid falling to 2 over. ON THE GREEN (1:54 p.m. ET): That was a misread. Tiger started that a few feet left and it took maybe 2/3 of the left to right break he wanted. The ball rolls harmlessly by. But that’s another bogey. he’s now five off the lead.

That was a misread. Tiger started that a few feet left and it took maybe 2/3 of the left to right break he wanted. The ball rolls harmlessly by. But that’s another bogey. he’s now five off the lead. TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 10 (T-48)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 495 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:22 p.m. ET): Probably his best 3-wood swing off the tee all day. Tiger hits a terrific low draw right down the pipe. It takes the downslope as well and is in perfect position well down the middle.

Probably his best 3-wood swing off the tee all day. Tiger hits a terrific low draw right down the pipe. It takes the downslope as well and is in perfect position well down the middle. APPROACH SHOT (1:31 p.m. ET): Well, that was unforced error Tiger may’ve gotten away with. The pin is right and Tiger floats this one dangerously right of the green. The ball lands basically a foot left of the greenside bunker and stays there. He’ll still have a tough downhill chip from the rough there, but being the bunker would’ve made this way tougher.

Well, that was unforced error Tiger may’ve gotten away with. The pin is right and Tiger floats this one dangerously right of the green. The ball lands basically a foot left of the greenside bunker and stays there. He’ll still have a tough downhill chip from the rough there, but being the bunker would’ve made this way tougher. AROUND THE GREEN (1:34 p.m. ET): Wow, that was some nice touch. Tiger popped that forward about a yard onto the fringe and on a line like 5 feet right of the hole. The ball then rolled and curled down about 3 feet short of the hole. Very delicate, and well done. He has a downhiller left for par, but it’s a short one to clean up.

Wow, that was some nice touch. Tiger popped that forward about a yard onto the fringe and on a line like 5 feet right of the hole. The ball then rolled and curled down about 3 feet short of the hole. Very delicate, and well done. He has a downhiller left for par, but it’s a short one to clean up. ON THE GREEN (1:37 p.m. ET): Yep, he strokes that right in. That would’ve been a bad bogey after that drive, so that’s an important par.

Yep, he strokes that right in. That would’ve been a bad bogey after that drive, so that’s an important par. TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 10 (T-28)

Hole No. 9: Par 4, 460 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:05 p.m. ET): Another driver and he does not like this one. It goes left but it gets a good kick and is harmlessly just a little left.

Another driver and he does not like this one. It goes left but it gets a good kick and is harmlessly just a little left. APPROACH SHOT (1:12 p.m. ET): Tiger didn’t have a good angle at this left-middle pin, so he bailed out a little right and smartly. His ball finishes about 25 feet right of the pin and just below pin-high. So he’ll have 30-35 feet for birdie.

Tiger didn’t have a good angle at this left-middle pin, so he bailed out a little right and smartly. His ball finishes about 25 feet right of the pin and just below pin-high. So he’ll have 30-35 feet for birdie. ON THE GREEN (1:19 p.m. ET): Tiger played that one too high on the right, but it was perfect speed. So that ball comes to rest harmlessly a foot right of the hole. he taps in for par and an opening 1-over 37. Stats: 4/7 fairways, 7/9 GIR and 17 putts.

Tiger played that one too high on the right, but it was perfect speed. So that ball comes to rest harmlessly a foot right of the hole. he taps in for par and an opening 1-over 37. Stats: 4/7 fairways, 7/9 GIR and 17 putts. TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 9 (T-24)

Hole No. 8: Par 5, 570 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:43 p.m. ET): Tiger takes out driver and this one is launched down the left-center of the fairway. That will allow him to go for this green in two!

Tiger takes out driver and this one is launched down the left-center of the fairway. That will allow him to go for this green in two! APPROACH SHOT (12:50 p.m. ET): From 266 yards uphill, Tiger actually took an iron, and played a low hook. A good idea but he overhooked it a bit. That ball ends up left of the green and about 40 yards from it. If he has no tree trouble, it’s a doable up and down. But we’ll see.

From 266 yards uphill, Tiger actually took an iron, and played a low hook. A good idea but he overhooked it a bit. That ball ends up left of the green and about 40 yards from it. If he has no tree trouble, it’s a doable up and down. But we’ll see. AROUND THE GREEN (12:56 p.m. ET): That one was honestly pretty average. Tiger flies that one too far to stop close to the pin and it rolls 20 feet by. That’s what is left for birdie after having a chance to go at this in two.

That one was honestly pretty average. Tiger flies that one too far to stop close to the pin and it rolls 20 feet by. That’s what is left for birdie after having a chance to go at this in two. ON THE GREEN (12:58 p.m. ET): That was a bender from left to right that was actually closer to 30 feet. Tiger leaves that one high and allows it scoot by 4 feet. Another tester, and another job well done. TW smoothly drops that par putt.

That was a bender from left to right that was actually closer to 30 feet. Tiger leaves that one high and allows it scoot by 4 feet. Another tester, and another job well done. TW smoothly drops that par putt. TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 8 (T-22)

Hole No. 7: Par 4, 450 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:25 p.m. ET): Tiger takes out a 3-wood and that one is good down the right side of the fairway. That’s in prime position.

Tiger takes out a 3-wood and that one is good down the right side of the fairway. That’s in prime position. APPROACH SHOT (12:31 p.m. ET): This one from 148 yards was on target bout 30 feet long. Tiger is on the green but will have roughly 30 feet remaining for birdie.

This one from 148 yards was on target bout 30 feet long. Tiger is on the green but will have roughly 30 feet remaining for birdie. ON THE GREEN (12:37 p.m. ET): That was a really good roll for a long time, but no dice. That ball trickles and trickles on a great line but just stays left at the end and rolls by an inch on the left. The ball goes a few feet long, but Tiger cleans up for par.

That was a really good roll for a long time, but no dice. That ball trickles and trickles on a great line but just stays left at the end and rolls by an inch on the left. The ball goes a few feet long, but Tiger cleans up for par. TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 7 (T-18)

Hole No. 6: Par 3, 180 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:13 p.m. ET): OK, that’s a nice bounceback. Tiger feathers in a beauty about 8 feet right of the cup. That leaves him a great birdie look.

OK, that’s a nice bounceback. Tiger feathers in a beauty about 8 feet right of the cup. That leaves him a great birdie look. ON THE GREEN (12:19 p.m. ET): That was a 7-footer and it never touched the cup. A big opportunity missed there as that one was always left.

That was a 7-footer and it never touched the cup. A big opportunity missed there as that one was always left. TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 6 (T-19)

Hole No. 5: Par 4, 455 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:52 a.m. ET): That 3-wood off the tee is pulled. The ball heads toward that gulley before the bunkers on the left side of the fairway. Tiger might be in the fairway down there, but that would leave him a tough blind shot from below those bunkers. If he’s in a bunker, then REALLY tough.

That 3-wood off the tee is pulled. The ball heads toward that gulley before the bunkers on the left side of the fairway. Tiger might be in the fairway down there, but that would leave him a tough blind shot from below those bunkers. If he’s in a bunker, then REALLY tough. APPROACH SHOT (11:59 a.m. ET): Tiger was indeed in that first bunker. He actually did pretty well from there, but all he could do was get that ball to the front of the green. That leaves him an incredibly difficult two-putt from 66 feet over a humongous slope.

Tiger was indeed in that first bunker. He actually did pretty well from there, but all he could do was get that ball to the front of the green. That leaves him an incredibly difficult two-putt from 66 feet over a humongous slope. ON THE GREEN (12:06 p.m. ET): Tiger runs his birdie putt about 8 feet past. Honestly, that’s not bad from there. The comebacker … NOPE. That one slides by on the left. Back-to-back bogeys for TW.

Tiger runs his birdie putt about 8 feet past. Honestly, that’s not bad from there. The comebacker … NOPE. That one slides by on the left. Back-to-back bogeys for TW. TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 5 (T-24)

Hole No. 4: Par 3, 240 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:39 a.m. ET): Tiger’s tee shot … OOF. He seemed to like it, but it came up woefully short in the front bunker. That’ll be a testy one from the sand upcoming. Pin is back, so plenty of green to work with, but there’s a ridge not far in front of it.

Tiger’s tee shot … OOF. He seemed to like it, but it came up woefully short in the front bunker. That’ll be a testy one from the sand upcoming. Pin is back, so plenty of green to work with, but there’s a ridge not far in front of it. AROUND THE GREEN (11:44 a.m. ET): Tiger played that one a little safe, landing the ball beyond the pin and letting it trickle to 16 feet. He’ll have that to save par.

Tiger played that one a little safe, landing the ball beyond the pin and letting it trickle to 16 feet. He’ll have that to save par. ON THE GREEN (11:47 a.m. ET): That one was always a touch too high. That ball takes the left-to-right break but misses a few inches left and slides by. A tap-in Tiger coaxes in from there, but it’s a bogey.

That one was always a touch too high. That ball takes the left-to-right break but misses a few inches left and slides by. A tap-in Tiger coaxes in from there, but it’s a bogey. TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 4 (T-7)

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 350 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:18 a.m. ET): Driver again for TW. Oh and a twirl. Good reason, too, as that one ends up perfectly placed about 20 yards short of the green on the left side. The pin is front-right. So now he tries to get up and down for birdie.

Driver again for TW. Oh and a twirl. Good reason, too, as that one ends up perfectly placed about 20 yards short of the green on the left side. The pin is front-right. So now he tries to get up and down for birdie. APPROACH SHOT (11:24 a.m. ET): Tiger had 17 yards to the hole after a 324-yard drive. So this was a short-game shot, really. And that’s just OK. He plays a spinny pitch that lands a few feet before the cup, slows down but rolls about 10 feet past. That left for birdie.

Tiger had 17 yards to the hole after a 324-yard drive. So this was a short-game shot, really. And that’s just OK. He plays a spinny pitch that lands a few feet before the cup, slows down but rolls about 10 feet past. That left for birdie. ON THE GREEN (11:33 a.m. ET): LET’S. GO. Tiger walks in that quick putt, as it pours in for a birdie. That’s Tiger’s first birdie at the Masters in three years. He’s now just ONE back.

LET’S. GO. Tiger walks in that quick putt, as it pours in for a birdie. That’s Tiger’s first birdie at the Masters in three years. He’s now just ONE back. TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3 (T-3)

Hole No. 2: Par 5, 575 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:58 a.m. ET): Oh yeah, baby. Tiger goes driver and plays a beautiful draw off the right bunker and into the center of the fairway. It catches the downslope on the fairway and is WAY down there. A beautiful drive.

Oh yeah, baby. Tiger goes driver and plays a beautiful draw off the right bunker and into the center of the fairway. It catches the downslope on the fairway and is WAY down there. A beautiful drive. APPROACH SHOT (11:06 a.m. ET): Iron for TW on the second shot from 219 yards after a 351-yard drive and he got stuck on that one. He knew it immediately and that one gets pushed into the right greenside bunker. Pin is front-left, so that is the good miss. So not a great shot, but he missed in a spot that still leaves birdie a huge possibility.

Iron for TW on the second shot from 219 yards after a 351-yard drive and he got stuck on that one. He knew it immediately and that one gets pushed into the right greenside bunker. Pin is front-left, so that is the good miss. So not a great shot, but he missed in a spot that still leaves birdie a huge possibility. AROUND THE GREEN (11:10 a.m. ET): Tiger blasts that bunker effort about 10 feet past the cup. Honestly, it’s not a great shot, but he can still make birdie.

Tiger blasts that bunker effort about 10 feet past the cup. Honestly, it’s not a great shot, but he can still make birdie. ON THE GREEN (11:15 a.m. ET): Tiger’s birdie putt … JUST. MISSED. Man that was a good putt. It was a speedy one right to left and it looked like he drizzled it perfectly. But the ball seemed to not take the left break at the end and trickled over the right side of the cup. He taps in, but that’s a disappointing par.

Tiger’s birdie putt … JUST. MISSED. Man that was a good putt. It was a speedy one right to left and it looked like he drizzled it perfectly. But the ball seemed to not take the left break at the end and trickled over the right side of the cup. He taps in, but that’s a disappointing par. TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (T-4)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 445 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:42 a.m. ET): Tiger goes 3-wood off the tee here and WOOF. He misses that one well left into the trees. It’ll depend on his luck over there if he has a shot from over there. Not a good first tee shot.

APPROACH SHOT (10:47 a.m. ET): TW is in the pinestraw and plays a half-punch hook out of there that rolls just to the front fringe. With a back-right pin, that’s not a bad leave!

TW is in the pinestraw and plays a half-punch hook out of there that rolls just to the front fringe. With a back-right pin, that’s not a bad leave! AROUND THE GREEN (10:53 a.m. ET): Beautiful. Tiger putts that and it’s a PERFECT lag. That one rolls inside a foot short of the cup. This will be a tap-in par. Great touch.

Beautiful. Tiger putts that and it’s a PERFECT lag. That one rolls inside a foot short of the cup. This will be a tap-in par. Great touch. ON THE GREEN (10:55 a.m. ET): Indeed, Tiger opens with par. A great escape after a poor opening drive.

Indeed, Tiger opens with par. A great escape after a poor opening drive. TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (T-2)

Pre-round

Tiger is on the first tee. GET. PUMPED.

@TigerWoods was on practice green at 9:30 a.m. Patrons 10-15 deep around entire green. He left at 9:45 a.m. Spots opened up on the rope line. — Steve DiMeglio (@Steve_DiMeglio) April 5, 2018

Tiger Woods is showing plenty of speed on the range at Augusta National today. #themasters #TrajGoals pic.twitter.com/r4OWDWbxC0 — David Dusek (@Golfweek_Dusek) April 5, 2018

Tiger Woods is on the range at Augusta!! His tee time is 10:42 a.m. ET.