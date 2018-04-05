VIDEO: Tiger Woods hits first shot at Masters since 2015

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods is back at Augusta National.

Yes, his return to the Masters is finally here.

The 42-year-old started his run at the year’s first major on Thursday, taking 3-wood out on the opening tee at the par-4 first. It was a rough one, as he pulled his tee shot into the trees.

But overall, it was a beautiful moment to see Woods competing at Augusta again. Here you go…

Welcome back, Tiger! Oh and he managed to save par from there, so the poor opening tee shot wasn’t a buzzkill after all.