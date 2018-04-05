VIDEO: Tiger Woods makes first birdie at Masters in 3 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods is in red numbers at Augusta National.

Woods began his first Masters in three years inauspiciously when his opening drive went into the trees left. But he made par, and by the second he had a good look at birdie. He didn’t capitalize but then came Augusta’s par-4 third.

The 42-year-old pounded a driver 324 yards down the left side of the fairway just in front of the green, leaving him 17 yards to the hole. He then hit a spinny pitch that stopped some 9 feet beyond the hole.

That left Woods a slippery birdie putt. But he drizzled it right in and walked it in as well.

That birdie was Woods’ first at the Masters since 2015. It moved him to 1 under and and in a tie for third one off the lead.

The Tiger roars at Augusta are back! That didn’t take long.