Photos: Tiger Woods returns to the Masters

The golf world according to Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player
AUGUSTA, Ga. — After once again serving as Masters honorary starters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player sat down for nearly 90 minutes (…)
Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player talk Tiger Woods at Masters
As fans gathered around the practice area and first tee at Augusta National on Thursday morning, anxiously awaiting the beginning of (…)
The Forecaddie: Tiger fan Tyrrell Hatton wants Woods to win Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Forecaddie reckons that you must be living under a rock if you haven’t noticed the extra buzz around pro golf (…)
Driver charged with DUI after bus crashes en route to Masters
A driver of a tour bus carrying passengers to the Masters has been charged with driving under the influence after the bus he was driving (…)
VIDEO: Tiger Woods makes first birdie at Masters in 3 years
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods is in red numbers at Augusta National. Woods began his first Masters in three years inauspiciously when his (…)
Instruction: Learn to hit the high, soft bunker shot
The pros make it look easy, but it’s something you can do, too. Gary Gilchrist, head of Swing-U instruction and the first teacher to (…)
VIDEO: Tiger Woods hits first shot at Masters since 2015
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods is back at Augusta National. Yes, his return to the Masters is finally here. The 42-year-old started his run (…)
Charley Hoffman's Masters approach 'Built On Preparation'
"Getting ready for Augusta, there's no better place. That's for sure." – Charley Hoffman on the Titleist
Jack Nicklaus' Sunday charge at 1998 Masters, at age 58, still amazing
Jack Nicklaus was hunched over the ball on the 16th green at Augusta National late on a Masters Sunday, the massive gallery silent as he (…)
Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (+3) avoids double bogey but continues to fade
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods is back at Augusta! The four-time Masters champion tees off Thursday for his first Masters round since 2015. (…)
