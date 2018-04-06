VIDEO: Bubba Watson hits incredible hook shot recovery from trees at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Bubba Watson knows how to hit amazing shots from pinestraw at Augusta National, and he added to his lore Friday.
The two-time Masters champion has had a fun second round, one that has thus far included five birdies in 14 holes and seen him jump to 3 under and T-6 after an opening 73.
But a par at the par-4 11th may’ve produced his best work thus far Friday.
It was six years ago Watson won his first Masters in a playoff after an unbelievable hook approach from the pinestraw at Augusta’s par-4 10th.
We don’t want to say that shot was matched Friday, but Watson produced something that was pretty reminiscent.
Here he was during Round 2 from the trees at No. 11, having to play a massive hook approach with the ball starting toward the water before boomeranging back.
It was a dangerous shot with disaster written all over it unless executed to perfection. It was. Enjoy…
That is truly amazing. So, so perfect with no margin for error.
Watson was able to two-putt for his par and continue to hold together a strong round. We’ll know in two days whether another hook shot from the trees leads to Watson’s third green jacket.
