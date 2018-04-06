VIDEO: Bubba Watson hits incredible hook shot recovery from trees at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Bubba Watson knows how to hit amazing shots from pinestraw at Augusta National, and he added to his lore Friday.

The two-time Masters champion has had a fun second round, one that has thus far included five birdies in 14 holes and seen him jump to 3 under and T-6 after an opening 73.

But a par at the par-4 11th may’ve produced his best work thus far Friday.

It was six years ago Watson won his first Masters in a playoff after an unbelievable hook approach from the pinestraw at Augusta’s par-4 10th.

We don’t want to say that shot was matched Friday, but Watson produced something that was pretty reminiscent.

Here he was during Round 2 from the trees at No. 11, having to play a massive hook approach with the ball starting toward the water before boomeranging back.

It was a dangerous shot with disaster written all over it unless executed to perfection. It was. Enjoy…

Masters 2018: Bubba Watson | 11th Hole, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/eoibZgCls2 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 6, 2018

That is truly amazing. So, so perfect with no margin for error.

Watson was able to two-putt for his par and continue to hold together a strong round. We’ll know in two days whether another hook shot from the trees leads to Watson’s third green jacket.