AUGUSTA, Ga. – It was a rough Friday at the Masters for Tiger Woods, as he fired a 3-over 75.

He flirted with the cut, but he indeed did make it to the weekend.

Here are all the video highlights posted of Woods’ second round. Some of them are the good stuff, some mundane, some bad. Enjoy what we could find…

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 14th Hole, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/AJOvQkdTTp — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 6, 2018

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 13th Hole, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/YlblIHyQ1C — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 6, 2018

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 12th Hole, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/1OT9Lddtli — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 6, 2018

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 11th Hole, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/w7EDpGQcqX — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 6, 2018

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 8th Hole, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/UTeY2mWgbG — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 6, 2018

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 5th Hole, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/MCJq56kKC3 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 6, 2018

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods | 3rd Hole, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/0vaLcL4I6D — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 6, 2018